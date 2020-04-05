HYDERABAD: Tollywood star, Ram Charan supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Diya Jalao Campaign. Many celebs and politicians have supported Modi's idea. Ram Charan took to his Twitter and posted a video in which he urged the people to light up the lamps at 9 pm on April 5 for nine minutes in their homes. He asked everyone to follow the guidelines imposed by the government and expressed hope that India will be corona free very soon.

Ram Charan's tweet reads, “I am proud of everyone who has faithfully been abiding by the lockdown! My love to you all.With the same spirit, let's light up lamps and come together to spread awareness for 9 minutes at 9 pm this Sunday. Don’t forget!”