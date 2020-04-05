HYDERABAD: Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought after actresses in the south and is considered as a lucky mascot in Tollywood. The beautiful lady is celebrating her birthday, today (April 5th) and firstly, we ‘Sakshi Post’ would like to wish her a very happy birthday.

Rashmika impressed audience not only with her strong acting skills but also with her amazing looks. The Kannada beauty won the hearts of Telugu people with her debut movie, Chalo but the flick, Geetha Govindam gave her a huge fan following.

The 'Dear Comrade' star is not only good at acting but is also a pro in maintaining her fashion. Today, on the occasion of Rashmika's birthday, we would like to come up with the style file of Rashmika.

The 'Chalo' beauty seems to be inclined towards the experimental side of fashion and is trying to bring out her inner fashionista. She has bowled the fashion freaks with her inexplicable style statements, any doubts in it?