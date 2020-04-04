HYDERABAD: Rajamouli, the man behind the magnum opus RRR and the biggie film features Ram Charan and Jr.NTR in the roles of Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem respectively. Ajay Devgan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morrison, Samuthirakani will be seen in the key roles in the film. Everyone is eagerly waiting to watch the spectacular film on screen. RRR is going to hit the theatres on January 8th, 2021 and we think the movie is surely going to be the Sankranti 2021 winner.

We all know that how creative Rajamouli is! He is not only a pro in narrating the story but he is also equally good in maintaining that interest among the people about his films. He chooses a perfect time to release his promos, teasers, trailers, etc.,

The shooting of the film, RRR has come to a halt due to the outbreak of coronavirus and it’s lockdown period. Rajamouli is not leaving any stone un turned to use this lockdown time. Recently, the team of RRR has released the motion poster, logo and a special video on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday. All the videos were simply out-of-the box and they have become the talk of the town. Now, the news is that the fans of Jr.NTR are eagerly waiting for a grand surprise from the team of RRR as Tarak’s birthday is on May 20th. It is all known knowledge that Rajamouli and Jr.NTR share a very close bond. Now, a piece of news which is doing rounds in the social media is that Rajamouli is planning to release a special video of Tarak in which he would be mouthing a powerpacked dialogue, fighting with a lion. Let us not decode much but we will wait for the surprise.

