HYDERABAD: Thaman, the name needs no introduction, right! Yes... He is one of the well known music directors in the south. With each passing day, he improved and emerged out as one of the successful composers in the Tollywood. His dedication and hardwork paid him.

We all know that Thaman is a die-hard fan of Pawan Kalyan. The ‘Dookudu’ music director has already told that his long-time desire to score music for Pawan Kalyan’s movie has been fulfilled with his next project. Thaman worked for nearly 15 of Pawan Kalyan’s films as a programmer and rearranged songs. Thaman already expressed his happiness as he is going to compose music for powerstar.

Now one more biggest news for Thaman. Want to know? Just wait… Pawan Kalyan follows Thaman on his Twitter. You might be thinking that what is the greatest thing in it? Power Star Pawan Kalyan who has 3.9 M followers on his Twitter but follows just 33 members and Thaman is one amongst them. Isn’t it a fan moment for Thaman? Yeah!