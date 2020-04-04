HYDERABAD: The coronavirus lockdown has brought the world to a standstill. The deadly COVID-19 has been the major concern for the world now. The number of cases are growing and the government of India has asked the people to stay indoors. The shoots of the films and other events have been stopped.

The film celebrities are staying at home and are not missing to post what’s happening in their life during this quarantine time on social media. A few are making awareness videos, while some others are posting funny pictures and what not. Just scroll down the article to know who is doing what.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is making use of this quarantine time in the most productive manner. He stepped into the world of Twitter and is not leaving any stone un turned to stay connected with the fans. He is seen posting throw back pictures and is posting videos. Recently, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej have crooned a song. It is a message oriented song and PM Modi also sang praises for making such an informative video.