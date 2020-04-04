HYDERABAD: The coronavirus lockdown has brought the world to a standstill. The deadly COVID-19 has been the major concern for the world now. The number of cases are growing and the government of India has asked the people to stay indoors. The shoots of the films and other events have been stopped.
The film celebrities are staying at home and are not missing to post what’s happening in their life during this quarantine time on social media. A few are making awareness videos, while some others are posting funny pictures and what not. Just scroll down the article to know who is doing what.
Megastar Chiranjeevi is making use of this quarantine time in the most productive manner. He stepped into the world of Twitter and is not leaving any stone un turned to stay connected with the fans. He is seen posting throw back pictures and is posting videos. Recently, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej have crooned a song. It is a message oriented song and PM Modi also sang praises for making such an informative video.
Mahesh Babu who stays busy with his films is now staying at home as all the shootings are being cancelled. Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram and posted a picture of Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara enjoying together. She also posted another photo and wrote that Mahesh brings a smile on their faces with his uplifting humour. She says that he is her rock solid half.
Not only Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu but also the other stars are having gala time during this lockdown.
Trisha posted a Tik Tok video and it is going viral. Earlier, she told that she is utilising her quarantine time by speaking to her friends over phone. Trisha also posted a photo of she speaking on a video call with Rana and Allu Arjun.
South star, Shriya Saran posted a video in which her husband, Andrei was washing the vessels. She has come up with ‘Bartan Saaf Karo’ challenge and nominated a few of her friends. Allu Arjun and Arya were among the list.
So, my dear readers, don’t get bored during this lockdown. Just know how to enjoy the life and it is safe to stay indoors so as to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It’s the time to learn how to live with ourselves.
Also Read: Mahesh Babu To Romance Bollywood Beauty In SSMB 27?