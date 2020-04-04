HYDERABAD: The novel coronavirus outbreak is bringing chills down the spine and lockdown is being imposed in the country. From celebs to commoners, everyone is trying to come up with some informative videos and are sharing them on the social media.

Recently, Megastar Chiranjeevi, King Nagarjuna and other mega heroes, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej have joined their hands together to sing a song to create awareness among the people on the spread of coronavirus. Koti composed tunes for the song. The 3-minute long video song says about how to protect oneself from the dangerous coronavirus. The song passes an important message of staying at home, social distancing, maintaining hygiene are of top priority to fight the battle against COVID-19.

The song has been posted on Chiranjeevi’s instagram page and it has received a positive feedback from all the corners. Now, the important news is that Prime Minister Narendra also sang praises for Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej for coming up with such a message oriented video.