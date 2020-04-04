HYDERABAD: Is there any need to say about the song, ‘Butta Bomma’ from Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikuntapurramloo’? Obviously, a big No. Ever since the song has been released on YouTube, it has been creating new records. Thanks to Thaman for scoring such a wonderful music and he has won the hearts of people with his extraordinary music. Arman Malik crooned the song.
Besides music, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s jaw dropping dance movements have made everyone go gaga over the song. Now, the song has crossed 100 million views on YouTube.
Recently, Bollywood actress, Disha Patani also praised Allu Arjun for his dancing skills in the song, Butta Bomma. Shilpa Shetty and many others have performed Tik Tok videos on this Butta Bomma song.
Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikuntapurramloo scored well at the boxoffice. The film which has been in the theatres for this Sankranti emerged out as a winner. Trivikram Srinivas narrated the story in the most interesting manner without missing commercial elements.
