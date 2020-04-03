Balakrishna has handed over the cheque for Rs 25 lakh to the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) executive member C Kalyan. The charity has been established to help Telugu cinema workers in the event of them getting infected with the dreaded coronavirus. Speaking on this occasion, Balakrishna urged people to stay safe and stay indoors besides asking them to stay strong and fight the killer with courage.

Both the Telugu states are fighting hard to control the spread of COVID-19 and are staring at a financial crisis due to fast-drying up cash reserves in the absence of revenue due to the lockdown. Many film celebrities and prominent personalities in the Telugu states have been doing their bit by donating money to Chief Minister’s Relief Funds (CMRF) of both the states in this time of the crisis.

Many people hailed the efforts taken by the two state governments to combat the pandemic. Several other corporations have already announced huge donations to Andhra Pradesh.

