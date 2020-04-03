AMARAVATI: Megastar Chiranjeevi appreciated Hindupur MLA and Tollywood counterpart Nandamuri Balakrishna, who donated Rs 1.25 crore to support the country’s fight against COVID-19. Balakrishna has contributed Rs 50 Lakh each to Andhra Pradesh CM relief fund and Telangana CM relief fund besides giving Rs 25 lakh to the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC), initiated by the Telugu Film Industry.
Chiranjeevi took to his twitter handle and thanked Balakrishna for lending a supporting hand through his donation to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore.
Here is what Chiranjeevi Tweeted:
Balakrishna has handed over the cheque for Rs 25 lakh to the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) executive member C Kalyan. The charity has been established to help Telugu cinema workers in the event of them getting infected with the dreaded coronavirus. Speaking on this occasion, Balakrishna urged people to stay safe and stay indoors besides asking them to stay strong and fight the killer with courage.
Both the Telugu states are fighting hard to control the spread of COVID-19 and are staring at a financial crisis due to fast-drying up cash reserves in the absence of revenue due to the lockdown. Many film celebrities and prominent personalities in the Telugu states have been doing their bit by donating money to Chief Minister’s Relief Funds (CMRF) of both the states in this time of the crisis.
Many people hailed the efforts taken by the two state governments to combat the pandemic. Several other corporations have already announced huge donations to Andhra Pradesh.
