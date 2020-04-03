HYDERABAD: Tollywood stylish star Allu Arjun’s son, Ayaan celebrates his birthday today. On this special occasion, Allu Arjun took to his Twitter and tweeted that after Allu Ayaan coming into his life he came to know what LOVE is. Just have a look at the tweet here.
Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy got married in 2011 and the couple were blessed with two kids, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. Sneha Reddy also took to her Instagram and posted a beautiful photo. She quoted that photo as, ‘Happy birthday my baby.’
The post received many likes; after Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy have posted thier wishes for the little munchkin, fans started posting wishes for Allu Ayaan. Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy stay active on social media and always maintain a healthy relationship with the fans.
On the professional front, Allu Arjun received a blockbuster with Trivikram’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. After a quite long time, Allu Arjun tasted success and now he is working on Sukumar’s film. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the shooting of the film has come to a halt.
Here are a few photos of Allu Ayaan, just have a look.
Finally, we Sakshi Post wishes, Allu Ayaan, ‘A Very Happy Birthday.’
Also Read: Disha Patani Is In Love With Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikuntapurramloo’ song