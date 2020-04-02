Ravi Teja is a supporter of the ‘stay at home’ concept during the lockdown. The makers his next had released a special poster on Sri Rama Navami describing the importance of staying at home. The actor will be next seen in Gopichand Malineni's 'Krack' alongside Shruti Haasan.

In the poster, Ravi Teja is seen having a fun time with his family. Shruti Haasan is also spotted on the poster as she will be playing his wife. Ravi Teja is seen in a cop’s avatar, while Shruti Haasan is seen dressed in a black outfit.

Take a look at the poster here: