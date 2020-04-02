Ravi Teja is a supporter of the ‘stay at home’ concept during the lockdown. The makers his next had released a special poster on Sri Rama Navami describing the importance of staying at home. The actor will be next seen in Gopichand Malineni's 'Krack' alongside Shruti Haasan.
In the poster, Ravi Teja is seen having a fun time with his family. Shruti Haasan is also spotted on the poster as she will be playing his wife. Ravi Teja is seen in a cop’s avatar, while Shruti Haasan is seen dressed in a black outfit.
Take a look at the poster here:
The poster also communicates to its audience that Krack is not a complete mass entertainer and it will have a family drama sequences as well.
Earlier the film's teaser was released and was well received. The movie is based on the real incidents and was initially scheduled to release this summer. We are uncertain about the film's release date presently.
Also Read: ‘Romancing Suriya’? This Is What Pooja Hegde Had To Say..!