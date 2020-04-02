The social media is abuzz with this news of late..! Netizens have suddenly taken a liking to this piece of news which links up Tollywood’s newest heartthrob Pooja Hedge with talented Tamil actor Suriya. No, no. We are not spinning around an April Fool’s Day joke. And also don’t get carried away taking it literally.
We are only referring to the rumoured prospect of the two actors coming together for an on-screen venture. The news that was going around on social media claims that Pooja Hedge has indeed been roped in to act opposite Suriya for a Tamil film. But, the beautiful lass has only poured cold water on all those who dreamed of this combination coming alive on silverscreen.
Pooja Hegde has put an end to all the gossips that said she had signed Suriya’s next film.
The 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' actress took to her twitter handle to clear the speculation. She made it clear that she has not signed anything till now.
Take a look at her tweet here:
Suriya is reportedly in favour of pairing up with Pooja Hegde knowing well that she has become the new lucky mascot for Telugu heroes. She made her acting debut with Tamil film Mugamoodi (2012), which was directed by Mysskin. Following its failure, she didn’t sign any other Tamil project and shifted her focus to the Telugu industry.
Her recent movies ‘Maharshi’ and ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ turned out to be big hits at the box office. Suriya, it is learnt, felt that her presence in his next film would bring some craze. But Pooja responded and clarified that she has not signed any film as yet and scotched all the rumours in this regard.
On the professional front, Pooja Hegde will be next seen alongside Prabhas in his yet-to-be-titled film Prabhas 20. This is also her first film with the Baahubali star. The movie is directed by Radha Krishna and portions of the film were canned in Europe. The film is being jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies, UV Creations and Amit Trivedi is expected to compose music for the most awaited film.
