The social media is abuzz with this news of late..! Netizens have suddenly taken a liking to this piece of news which links up Tollywood’s newest heartthrob Pooja Hedge with talented Tamil actor Suriya. No, no. We are not spinning around an April Fool’s Day joke. And also don’t get carried away taking it literally.

We are only referring to the rumoured prospect of the two actors coming together for an on-screen venture. The news that was going around on social media claims that Pooja Hedge has indeed been roped in to act opposite Suriya for a Tamil film. But, the beautiful lass has only poured cold water on all those who dreamed of this combination coming alive on silverscreen.

Pooja Hegde has put an end to all the gossips that said she had signed Suriya’s next film.

The 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' actress took to her twitter handle to clear the speculation. She made it clear that she has not signed anything till now.



Take a look at her tweet here: