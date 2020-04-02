A few days ago, there were reports that a popular Malayalam film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum will be remade in Tamil and Telugu. The latest reports say that the producer Kathiresan had bagged the Tamil remake rights of the movie.

In the original, the roles were essayed by Prithviraj and Biju Menon. In the Tamil version, Sarathkumar and Sasikumar have been considered to play these roles.

Sources say that Sithara Entertainment, which had earlier produced Jersey and Premam, has acquired the Telugu remake rights of the film. Reportedly, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna approached the production house and expressed his interest to play one of the leads in the film.

According to sources, the makers have already initiated talks with actor Rana Daggubati to reprise Prithviraj's role. However, the official announcement is expected to be out after the coronavirus crisis.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum was about an ego clash between a police officer named Ayyappan Nair, played by Biju Menon, and a retired havildar named Koshy Kurien, essayed by Prithviraj.

Rana Daggubati will be seen in 'Kaadan', directed by Prabhu Solomon. The film was initially scheduled to hit the screens on April 2, in three languages. However, it got postponed due to the lockdown. Apart from that, Rana is also working on a period film titled Madai Thiranthu, directed by Sathya Siva.

