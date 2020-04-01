Recently, a couple of photos have been posted by Amla Paul’s alleged boyfriend, Bhavninder Singh, a Punjabi singer. Both the stars have apparently donning wedding costumes and then the story of Amala Paul’s second wedding came into picture. Later, news broke out as Amala Paul and Bhavninder Singh had done a photoshoot and Bhavninder had accidently shared the pictures on his Instagram. However he removed them but it was too late, the photos have gone viral.

We all know that Amala Paul got married to film maker, AL Vijay and took divorce from him. South film star Amala Paul in an interview with a daily, told about her relationship status without revealing the person’s name. "The person I have become and the way I look at my work, I owe it to him. Only a mother can give unconditional love with sacrifice. This person has also proved that he can be sacrificing and quitting his job to be with me and support me because he knows my passion," she added. Let us wait and see how Amala Paul reacts to all these news.

