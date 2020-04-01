HYDERABAD: Tollywood handsome hunk Prabhas and Pooja Hegde have joined their hands together for a film which was tentatively titled as Prabhas 20. The shooting of the film was going on a faster pace but due to coronavirus outbreak, the team of Prabhas 20 took a short break. Radha Krishna is hemming the project and the story is going be a love story set in the backdrop of Italy. Prabhas will be seen as a palm reader. The film is going to be jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations.
Earlier, the makers wanted to lock, Jaan as the title of the film but Samantha and Sharwanand’s film, Jaanu has released. So, the makers wanted to opt for another title. Now they are in a plan to fix in Radhe Shyam for the movie. As of now there is no official information, let us wait for it. Rumours are doing rounds that very soon the first look of Prabhas from the film will be out.
