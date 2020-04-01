HYDERABAD: The coronavirus is spreading its claws across the globe and with each passing day, the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing. A lockdown has been announced in India till April 14 by the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The celebrities and commoners are trying to creating awareness among the people. Social distancing, maintaining hygiene, staying at home are the most important things to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Now, Tollywood music director, MM Keeravani took to his Twitter and posted a video. He crooned a special song on Coronavirus. Keeravani changed the lyrics of ‘Ekkado Putti Ekkado Perigi’ song from Jr. NTR’s Student No.1 and created this corona song. He thanked all those who are working hard to keep others life safe during this corona crisis time.

Just have a look at the video and it is truly interesting! The song has garnered so many likes.