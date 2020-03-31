HYDERABAD: Tollywood young hero Vishwak Sen has etched his name on the walls of Telugu Film Industry (TFI) in no time. Recently, Vishwak was a guest at a popular show on small screen where he shared a few interesting things about his career and the TFI in general.

To everyone’s surprise, the ‘Falaknuma Das’ hero made some caustic remarks on Anil Ravipudi’s F2. Vishwak said that he watched the film for 15 minutes and later walked out of the theatre. Giving his candid opinion on the film, he said he didn’t like the movie which turned out to be a blockbuster. This sparked off outage among Venkatesh’s fans and also the director Anil Ravipudi’s admirers.

Anil Ravipudi directed the film, F2, which featured Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej in the main leads. Tamannaah and Mehreen were the two female leads in the movie which revolved around fun and frustration in married life.

Vishwak made his debut with the film Vellipomakey in 2017 and earned a huge reputation. He is one of the young heroes who strives hard and has keen passion towards acting. Vishwak Sen is trying to prove himself as an actor and is not leaving any stone unturned to fit in different types of roles. His films, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, Falaknuma Das and HIT speak about his talent and dedication towards work. Falaknuma Das received immense appreciation from film-goers for its different presentation. Incidentally, Vishwak himself directed the film. Despite his reputation as a very outspoken character, Vishwak also enjoys very good rapport with several Telugu heroes like Nani and Rana Daggubati. In fact, these were the two actors who came out and wholeheartedly appreciated the actor-cum-director’s creative talent.

