HYDERABAD: After Rajamouli’s RRR, NTR is going to act under the direction of Trivikram. The ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ director has already confirmed that he is much excited to work with Tarak and a poster has been released recently. The film is tentatively termed as #NTR 30 and it is going to be jointly bankrolled by S Radha Krishna and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under Haarika and Hassine Creations and NTR Arts respectively. The shooting of the film is likely to start after Rajamouli’s RRR. But now due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the project may be further delayed.

Jr.NTR and Trivikram have joined their hands together for Aravinda Sametha and the film turned as blockbuster. Currently, the expectations are very high on this crazy combination. Now, the news is that the makers of #NTR 30 are in a plan to rope in Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor for the movie. Sources say that Trivikram has approached Janhvi and it is said that she is also very much interested to act in Tollywood but due to her busy schedule she is unable to make her dates adjusted. So, as per the filmy reports, there are high chances for Pooja Hegde to become the star of the film.