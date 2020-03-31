HYDERABAD: Allu Arjun is undoubtedly one of most charismatic and stylish actors in Tollywood. Besides his acting skills, Allu Arjun stands top in the list of fantastic dancers in Telugu Film Industry. Most of the fans love to shake their leg for Allu Arjun’s dance moves and now he earned a special fan in Bollywood. She is none other than Disha Patani. Disha Patani, the sizzling Bollywood actress made her debut in acting with the film, ‘Loafer’. Puri Jagganadh directed the film. Later, the actress entered into Bollywood and acted in various films.

Taking to her Instagram account, Disha posted a video of the song ‘Butta Bomma’ from Allu Arjun's 2020 film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ and tagged Allu Arjun asking him, "@alluarjun how do you do it".

The actor responded: "I love music. Good music makes me dance. Thank you for the compliment." Awestruck, Disha reposted it with her reply: "Thank you for inspiring all of us".

The songs from Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ have won the hearts of not only music lovers but also others. The songs, Ramuloo Ramulaa, Samajavaragamana and Butta Bomma are still going great. A few weeks ago, Shilpa Shetty also took to her Instagram and posted a Tik Tok video of her performing the steps of Butta Bomma song. Thanks to music director Thaman for scoring such a wonderful music.

Once in an interview, Bollywood actor, Hrithik Roshan also sang praises for Allu Arjun’s dancing skills. He described Allu Arjun as energetic, strong and inspiring. On the professional front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumar’s film.

Also Read: Is NTR Eyeing This Bollywood Beauty For His Next?