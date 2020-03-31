HYDERABAD: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the cutest couples in Tollywood. Generally, Chay and Sam take time out of their busy schedule and love to spend with each other. With the lockdown imposed after the coronavirus outbreak, we think both of them might be enjoying each other’s company.
Earlier, we saw Samantha sharing on her Instagram stories about how she was spending the quarantine time. She shared a picture of her preparing a tasty dish for her husband, Naga Chaitanya. She captioned the pic as, ‘Lunch Prep.’ Later the ‘Majili’ actress also posted a video of her enjoying a glass of wine with Chaitanya.
Now, one more video of the 'Manam’ hero having fun time with their dog is going viral. Chay-Sam’s dog Hash is also very popular on Instagram and has a huge fan following.
All these posts show that it is not new for Sam and Chay to give couple goal challenges to others.
On the professional front, Samantha has completed shooting for a Hindi web series, The Family Man S2. She will also be seen in a Tamil film, directed by Ashwin Saravanan.
Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the lead in Sekhar Kammula's upcoming film, Love Story. Sai Pallavi is the female lead in the movie. After Love Story, Chay will be seen in Geeta Govindam director Parasuram's new movie.
