HYDERABAD: Coronavirus is spreading its claws across the globe and to arrest the spread of covid-19 infection, various countries are observing lockdown, a strict no to the outside world. Celebrities to the commoners are making the use of quarantine time by cooking, reading, playing games, indoor workouts, etc. Celebs are trying to post what they are doing during this lockdown period and keeping the fans engaged with the updates. But there is one person in Tollywood who always stay active on social media and makes controversial statements to funny statements through his social media. Any guesses? He is none other than king of controversies, Ram Gopal Varma.
RGV took to his Twitter and tweeted that he is going to come up with corona song on April Fool Day . Just have a look at his tweet.
We all know that stars from Tollywood, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej have crooned a special number on coronavirus. Tollywood music director, Koti composed tunes for the song. The song is an intitiative of Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) which was formed by Chiranjeevi and other members so as to help the daily wager workers in the Telugu Film Industry.
Earlier in his tweet, Ram Gopal Varma posted a TikTok video and is questioning that anybody could tell him who the little girl is imitating??? Everyone knows the answer, right! It’s upto you my dear readers. Guess your answer and if possible help RGV also.