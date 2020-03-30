HYDERABAD: Coronavirus has made everyone stuck at homes and now for many, life is not what it used to be earlier. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of India not to move out of their houses to combat the deadly covid-19 and imposed a strict lockdown for 21 days.

Daily, we ‘Sakshi Post’ is coming up with updates of how Tollywood and Bollywood celebs are enjoying their quarantine period. As usual, today we have come up with something special. The news is all about Trisha and her ex-beau, Rana Daggubati. Isn’t it interesting? Obviously, yes. But hold on… Let us make the news more clear.

The ‘96’ girl Trisha is using her quarantine time in the most productive manner. She caught up with Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun over a video call and had some friendly banter together. We all know that Rana Daggubati and Trisha share a cordial bond but it is bit surprising to see Allu Arjun joining them.

We all know that Rana admitted that he was in relationship with Trisha in Kofee With Karan Johar. Rana told that, ‘She has been my friend for a decade. We have been friends for a long time and even dated. But, I guess, things didn’t work out.’

On the professional front, Rana Daggubati is waiting for the release of his upcoming movie, Aranya whereas Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumar’s directorial #AA20.

