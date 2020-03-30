HYDERABAD: Tollywood star Nithiin turns a year older today (30th March). The youngster forayed into the Telugu film industry with the movie, Jayam. Teja directed the beautiful love story and the Telugu audience fell in love with Nithiin since its release.

Apart from being tagged as a boy-next-door Nithiin with each passing day has also evolved as a bankable actor. After Jayam, Nithiin acted in various films and always tried to experiment with his roles. Though some of his film didn’t do well at box office, but as an actor he gave his hundred per cent to each and every role.

Through his career spanning 18 years, Nithiin proved his acting skills with varied roles in movies like Dil, Sye, Ishq, Gunde Jaari Gallanthaayyinde, A Aa, and the latest one -Bheeshma . Nithiin has built a strong career in Tollywood film industry.

On the occasion of Nithiin’s birthday, Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and conveyed special birthday wishes to him and his fiancee Shalini as well and heaped praises for his efforts to fight coronavirus. Not only Chiranjeevi but also other stars like Varun Tej, Keerthy Suresh, etc., wished Nithiin a very happy birthday.

Check Out Chiranjeevi’s Birthday Wishes To Nithiin Here: