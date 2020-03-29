HYDERABAD: Renu Desai stays active on social media and keeps her fans updated about what is going on in her life. She also raises her voice against a few issues and shares some motivational thoughts as well. Just a couple of hours ago, Renu took to her Instagram and posted a beautiful picture of nature and captioned it as, ‘One thing I leaned in life is that everything passes. Your greatest sorrows, your finest victories, your joy, disappointments, everything, Life too… This the magic about time, it passes.’
Earlier, Renu also posted a video on her Instagram saying that she is missing the village life. In the video, one could see Renu Desai enjoying with the kids. She told that she has a strong desire to settle in a farm in a remote village, once her kids join the college. She quoted the post as, ‘Missing the village life… simple uncomplicated living… ‘ Renu Desai told that she can lead her life happily with little bit of vegetable farming, 10 cats, 10 dogs and unlimited supply of books.
It is all known knowledge that Renu Desai is planning to make a comeback into the film industry. She started off her career as a model and later acted in two films. She bid adieu to movies in 2003. Sources say that the actress is going to act in a Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’s film which is directed by Dongata fame, Vamsi Krishna. Through her Instagram posts, it is also revealed that she is directing a film. Let us wait and see how Renu is going to impress the audience.
