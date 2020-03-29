HYDERABAD: On public demand, Ramanand Sagar’s television serials Ramayana and Mahabharat returned to Doordarshan. After more than three decades, Ramayana and Mahabharat serials have been started to air on Doordarshan and DD Bharati respectively from March 28th, 2020. One episode of Ramayana will be telecast in morning from 9 am to 10 am everyday while another will be telecast from 9 pm to 10 pm. The government is trying to re-telecast a few more shows like detective show Byomkesh Bakshi, Shah Rukh Khan series Circus, Buniyaad, Mashaal and the Girish Karnad classic Malgudi Days. Prime Minister had imposed a national lockdown for 21 days to contain the covid-19 spread.

Film star, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Twitter and tweeted that, ‘Ramayana and Mahabharat serials are taking her back to childhood.’