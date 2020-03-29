HYDERABAD: Biopics are ruling the Tollywood and Bollywood industries. Film makers are showing much interest to come up with real life histories and wanted to show them on reel. Some wanted to direct the story of an eminent personality from literature or sports or cinema, etc, whereas some others like to come up with the stories of unsung heroes.

There are many biopics in the tinsel town but a few stuck gold. Don’t think more that why we are speaking about biopics? Recently, South Indian star, Anushka Shetty was in the news that she is likely to act in Bangalore Nagaratnamma’s biopic. Veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is keen on directing this celluloid.

Bangalore Nagaratnamma was a devadasi, a singer and a saint. She sang many javalis and slokas of Mukundamala apart from Tyagaraja’s compositions. Sources say that Anushka was in a dilemma whether to accept the film or not at this point of time. As of now, Sweety didn’t sign the dotted line. So, if Anushka says no, the makers of the movie are having another choice. It is none other than Samantha.

The ‘Akkineni Babu’ is also one of the super heroines in the Tollywood, she evolved as an actress with each passing day. Her films like Rangasthalam, Oh Baby and U Turn speak much about her as an actress. So, we think either Anushka or Samantha has that power to pull off the character with much ease and confidence. But we don’t know which star is going to be in the role of Bangalore Nagaratnamma. Let us wait for the official information.

