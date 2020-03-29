Allu Arjun was introduced by famous director, K. Raghavendra Rao and the film Gangotri turned as a super hit. From, then Allu Arjun acted in various films and earned good reputation. He is not only known for his acting skills but he is also known for his dancing skills as well. He was appreciated for his acting in the movies like, Arya, Parugu, Vedam, Julayi, S/o Satyamurthy and many more.

Allu Arvind took to his Twitter and congratulated Allu Arjun on the completion of 17 years in TFI.