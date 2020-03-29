HYDERABAD: It’s been 17 years for Allu Arjun! Yeah! Allu Arjun forayed into filmy industry as a hero with the movie, Gangotri and on Saturday, the hero has successfully completed his 17 years in the world of cinema. The #17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun is trending on Twitter. Due to coronavirus lockdown, Bunny has celebrated this special moment with his family.
Allu Arjun was introduced by famous director, K. Raghavendra Rao and the film Gangotri turned as a super hit. From, then Allu Arjun acted in various films and earned good reputation. He is not only known for his acting skills but he is also known for his dancing skills as well. He was appreciated for his acting in the movies like, Arya, Parugu, Vedam, Julayi, S/o Satyamurthy and many more.
Allu Arvind took to his Twitter and congratulated Allu Arjun on the completion of 17 years in TFI.
Recently, his film, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ which has been released for Sankranti turned as a blockbuster. Trivikram is the person behind the story and it is the third time for both of them to taste success. Allu Arjun will be next seen in Sukumar’s directorial which is tentatively named as #AA20. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the movie.
