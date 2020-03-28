HYDERABAD: The world has come to a standstill due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Everyone is staying at home as it is the best way to curb the spread of deadly covid-19. Celebrities are self-quarantined and are enjoying this period. They are requesting the people not to move out of their homes and are urging them to support the government during this crisis time.

We all know that Tollywood young hero, Ram Charan became a year older on Friday, (March 27). As a birthday surprise the makers of his upcoming movie movie, RRR has released a video. The video grabbed the attention of not only movie lovers but also others and needless to say about how the mega fans are going crazy on it.

Apart from this gift, Upasana, the wife of Ram Charan prepared a birthday cake for him. She took to her Instagram and posted the photos of Ram Charan cutting the cake.