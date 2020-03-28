HYDERABAD: Birthday boy Ram Charan might be on cloud nine as the surprise planned from the makers of RRR has reached yesterday on the occasion of his birthday. Jr. NTR planned to reveal the surprise at 10 AM yesterday, but due to some reasons, it has been postponed to 4 PM. Though fans might have been little disappointed with the news but later they might on the top of the world.
The 1minute 13 seconds video starts with Jr.NTR’s voice over and it is simply out of the box. Decoding the video, the film RRR is surely going to create another history. After watching the video, everyone is singing praises for the team of RRR.
