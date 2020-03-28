Post the success of his comeback film ‘Khaidi No. 150’ and epic success of ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’, there is obviously a lot of buzz around his upcoming film ‘Acharya’, which is being helmed by successful director Koratala Siva. Though the makers have not confirmed the title, Chiranjeevi had unwittingly revealed it during the promotional event of a recent film, ‘O Pitta Katha’. Tollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal is playing the female interest of Chiranjeevi in the film, the shooting of which has been halted due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Sources say that Chiranjeevi would be seen essaying the role of a professor and would start a movement fighting against the irregularities in the Endowments Department. Soonu Sood will be seen in a key role in the film. News also broke out that Ram Charan will be doing an extended cameo in the movie.

Besides all, the fans of Chiranjeevi are requesting the boss to release the first look of ‘Acharya’. Earlier, when Chiranjeevi announced that he is going to enter into the world of Twitter, fans expected that Chiru will surprise them by releasing the first look of Acharya on the day of Ugadi. But it didn’t happen. So, now the sulk fans are urging Megastar to reveal the look. Let us wait and see how Chiranjeevi responds to his fan’s request.

