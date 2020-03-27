HYDERABAD: Indian film stars Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Jr.NTR and various other stars are showing their kind heart by donating funds to the government for fighting against the deadly coronavirus.

In Tollywood, Nithiin first donated Rs.10 lakh and later actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan donated a huge sum of Rs. 1 crore to CM Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Following him, Ram Charan also donated Rs. 70 lakh to the centre and state governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Just have a look at the other celebs who have donated funds to the government for combating the covid-19 virus.