HYDERABAD: Tollywood hero, Prabhas is darling to many and now the actor won the hearts of the people once again. The ‘Baahubali’ star donated Rs. 4 crore to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Sources say that Prabhas has donated Rs. 50 lakh each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He also donated Rs. 3 crore to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

The coronavirus is claiming the lives of many people and the film stars are asking the people to observe 21 day lockdown which has been imposed in the country to stop the spread of coronavirus.

On the other hand Prabhas is currently in self-isolation at his home in Hyderabad. He returned from Georgia where the shooting of his next film, #Prabhas 20 took place. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the movie. The movie is said to be a period drama and is being directed by Radha Krishna.

