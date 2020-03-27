HYDERABAD: Confused by the title? Wondering what is that filmy scam? Fret not! We are here to tell you. We all know how coronavirus is affecting people and businesses in the world. Film-making is one of the biggest businesses which has taken a hit due to the coronavirus scare as shootings of films have been suspended amid the nationwide lockdown.
Manchu Vishnu, the son of versatile actor, Mohan Babu, forayed into Tollywood with the movie Vishnu and later acted in various films. He tasted success with a few films but from quite a long period the actor didn’t have a decent hit. So, Manchu Vishnu is working hard to hit a jackpot with his upcoming movie, Mosagallu. Jeffery Gee Chin is the director of the film and the shooting of the movie is on the verge of completion. But due to coronavirus outbreak, its shooting has been halted.
Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the female lead where as Bollywood actor, Suneil Shetty will be seen in a prominent role in the movie. Jeffery Gee Chin is well known for directing short films like The Hardbinder, Lil Tokyo Reporter, Beta:Come Home, etc. Vishnu Manchu’s 24 Frames Factory is bankrolling the project while Nivas is scoring the music for the movie.
You may think, “all this is fine, what’s the big scam in it?”. We are just coming to that. Interestingly, the film plot deals with one of the biggest IT scams that shook the country sometime back.
The news is that the makers of the film have erected a lavish set at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore. The IT scam episode has to be shot but unfortunately the team had no option but to take a break because of the lockdown. The release of the movie, originally scheduled this summer, is now uncertain in view of the delay the lockdown could be cause to the film’s shooting.
