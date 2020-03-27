HYDERABAD: Tollywood young hero Ram Charan is growing an year older today, 27th March. Megastar Chiranjeevi, the father of Ram Charan took to his Twitter and posted a throwback picture which is now going viral. In the photo, one could see Chiranjeevi having fun with the little Ram Charan. He quoted the post as ‘I was naturally overjoyed when Ram Charan was born. Much later it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on 27th March #WorldTheatreDay ‘Prapancha‘Rangasthala’dinotsavam’! He took to acting like a fish to water. On this eve, Many Many Happy Returns Charan!’