HYDERABAD: Tollywood young hero Ram Charan is growing an year older today, 27th March. Megastar Chiranjeevi, the father of Ram Charan took to his Twitter and posted a throwback picture which is now going viral. In the photo, one could see Chiranjeevi having fun with the little Ram Charan. He quoted the post as ‘I was naturally overjoyed when Ram Charan was born. Much later it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on 27th March #WorldTheatreDay ‘Prapancha‘Rangasthala’dinotsavam’! He took to acting like a fish to water. On this eve, Many Many Happy Returns Charan!’
Chiranjeevi entered into social media on the day of Ugadi. He made his first tweet on Ugadi at 11:11 am. All the south Indian film stars welcomed Chiranjeevi to Twitter. Chiranjeevi is staying very active on Twitter and is posting some interesting things. Immediately after Chiranjeevi entering into the world of Twitter, Ram Charan also joined the Twitter.
On the professional front, Ram Charan will be seen in Rajamouli’s RRR whereas Chiranjeevi will be seen in Acharya. The shootings of the films have been stopped due to the coronavirus outbreak. It is all known knowledge that Ram Charan donated Rs. 70 lakh to the centre and state governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Chiranjeevi donated Rs. 1 crore to the workers in Telugu film industry who have lost their livelihood due to coronavirus outbreak.