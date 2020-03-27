HYDERABAD: Ram Charan and Jr. NTR have joined their hands together for the film, RRR. Creative director, Rajamouli is helming the project and it is being made on a high budget. Expectations are very high on the film as the movie features great actors and on other hand, it is a Rajamouli’s picture. Rajamouli is one of the most talented directors in the tinsel town and he makes audience hook to their seats with his narration.
Jr.NTR wanted to surprise Ram Charan on his birthday. So, he took to his Twitter yesterday and tweeted that, ‘Bro Ram Charan, I wish I could've celebrated your birthday under better circumstances. But since we're under a lockdown & because staying home is important,I'm giving you a digital surprise at 10 am tomorrow. Trust me,this is a bang you won't ever forget.’
But the surprise has not been unveiled at 10 am today. Jr. NTR took to his Twitter and tweeted that, “I sent the gift to Jakkanna last night for his opinion but it is being Rajamouli and you how it goes.”
Finally, Jr. NTR told that the surprise is going to be out at 4 pm for sure.
Let us wait and see what surprise the RRR team has planned for Ram Charan. We ‘Sakshi Post’ wish Ram Charan a very happy birthday.
Also Read: Chiranjeevi Posts Throwback Picture And Wishes Ram Charan On His Birthday