While the whole world is facing a tough time with deadly coronavirus, there is something super that hit Tollywood. Yes! We are talking about the Megastar Chiranjeevi making his Twitter debut on Ugadi Day.As soon as he stepped into the twitter world, he made lakhs of followers.



He first posted his Ugadi wishes and then pledged to stand by the government during the COVID-19 health crisis in the second tweet followed by a tweet appreciating the motion picture of #RRR and a selfie tweet with his beloved mother.



Take a look at his first tweets here: