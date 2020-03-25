HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi made his entry into social media. He told that he is going to interact with fans and would share his thoughts and opinions through social media. And now, Chiru is on Twitter. He made his first tweet at 11:11am.

He tweeted that staying at home for 21 days is an inevitable measure taken by government of India, for the well being of each one of us Indians. It is the need of the hour. Let us stand with our beloved PM Shri Narendra Modi, Telangana CM KCR and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan to secure ourselves, our families & our country.