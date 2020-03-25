While the recent outbreak of deadly coronavirus has forced people across the globe to remain quarantined, it did not stop the film industry from keeping the spirit of their fans and followers up.

Today, people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka is celebrating the auspicious festival of Ugadi while staying indoors. Ugadi is celebrated to mark the beginning of the new year and to commemorate the day that Lord Brahma created the entire universe.

On the occasion of Ugadi, social media is flooded with positive messages and wishes, cheering each other amid the corona outbreak. Tollywood celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Rakul Preet Singh, Jr NTR, Kajal Aggarwal and many others took to their social media spaces and extended their warm Ugadi greetings to their fans and followers.

Take a look the posts here: