HYDERABAD: Rajamouli never misses a chance to surprise the fans by revealing some interesting things about his upcoming films. He raises interest among the fans with his teasers, trailers and motion posters. Now, the Jakkana is going to give Ugadi special for all the fans of RRR, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. We all know that Rajamouli is going to mesmerize all with his magnum opus movie, RRR. The film is set in the backdrop of pre-independent era and is being made on a huge budget. The shooting of the film has been stopped due to coronavirus outbreak.

But, Rajamouli took to his Twitter and tweeted that the motion poster and the logo of the film will be out on Ugadi.