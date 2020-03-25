HYDERABAD: While the Centre and states are doing their best to check the spread of dreaded Coronavirus, even Tollywood celebrities are chipping in by promoting the awareness among the public. They are keeping their social media accounts constantly updated with videos, pictures and tweets related to hygiene or ‘dos and don’ts’ pertaining to COVID-19.
Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram and posted Ugadi wishes and, along with it, six golden rules to fight against coronavirus.
- The first and most important rule is to stay at home. Do not step out unless there is an emergency.
- Make sure you wash your hands with soap and water very frequently for at least 20/30seconds.
- Avoid touching your face especially eyes mouth and nose.
- Use your elbows or tissue when coughing or sneezing.
- Please understand the need for social distancing, keep a minimum 3-meter distance from the other person inside or outside your house.
- Use a mask only if you have symptoms or feeling sick. Please contact the doctor or clinic if you have COVID-19 symptoms ( Fever, Dry Cough, Breathlessness )
On the professional front, Mahesh Babu has okayed a project with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. The film is expected to go into shooting once the ongoing lockdown is eventually lifted.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also made a passionate appeal to his fans and the general public to stay at home to combat COVID-19. He delivered a stern message to all to follow the guidelines and abide by the preventive curbs being enforced by the Centre and state governments.