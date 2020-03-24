Social Media is one of the powerful tools and many celebrities use social media as a platform to share their thoughts and opinions.

On the career front, Chiranjeevi is playing a lead role in his upcoming movie, Acharya. Koratala Shiva is directing the film and it is being produced jointly by Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments. The shooting of the movie has been halted due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Tollywood heroine Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the female lead in the film. Anushka, Shriya, Trisha and many other names has come out as the female lead in the movie, Acharya but finally, Kajal has been confirmed.

We have seen Chiranjeevi coming up with some informative videos on coronavirus. The fans of Chiranjeevi might be on cloud nine as their darling is going to interact with them. The #WelcomeMegastarToSM is trending on Twitter now.

