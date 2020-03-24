HYDERABAD: Creative director of Tollywood, Rajamouli is coming up with a magnum opus movie, RRR after Baahubali. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will be seen in the lead roles and from the beginning of the movie, the expectations on the film are very high. It is very obvious to have huge expectations from the audience and there are many reasons for it.

This high budget film is being set in the backdrop of pre-independent era; Ram Charan and Jr.NTR will be seen as Alluri Seetha Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem respectively. We all know how Rajamouli portrays each and every character in his film and he is a pro in coming up with larger than life movies.

The shooting of the film has been halted due to various reasons. The makers of the movie have announced that the film is going to be released on 8th January, 2021. But, due to coronavirus outbreak, the shooting of the film has been halted and now it would be difficult for the stars to adjust their call sheets. So, we think there may be a delay in the release of the film.

Now, the topic of discussion is, whether Rajamouli be able to meet the expectations of both Jr. NTR’s and Ram Charan’s fans. Will he be able to satisfy both the fan groups or not is the question. Recently, news broke out in the social media that Jr.NTR’s fans are unhappy with the look of their favourite star.

The looks of Jr.NTR and Ram Charan have been out. We have seen them a couple of times recently. Fans say that Ram Charan’s look is macho whereas Jr.NTR look is not that satisfied. So, the fans have started posting on social media that they are unhappy with the look of Tarak.

