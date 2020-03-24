HYDERABAD: Rajinikanth made his Television debut with ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’ and words definitely fall short to praise how Thailava enjoyed the show. Four decades and nearly 165 films to his credit, Rajinikanth won the hearts of people. He is treated as a demi-god and he is one of the most eminent personalities in the world of cinema. The south film industry is blessed to have such a wonderful person. This down to earth person has been introduced to cinema by K Balachander. Rajinikanth acted in different languages and he is a superstar.

Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls’s special episode has aired on Monday and the entire episode was super adventurous. Rajinkanth and Bear Grylls explored the wilderness of Bandipur National Park. The Twitterati is singing praises for Thalaiva and it has to be, right! After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth is the second Indian to be a part of Bear Grylls’ adventure show.

Rajinikanth took to his Twitter and thanked Bear Grylls. Look into the tweet.