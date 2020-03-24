HYDERABAD: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu gave green signal for Geetha Govindam’s director, Parasuram. The shooting of the film is likely to start from July. Now, the rumours are doing rounds that Keerthy Suresh is going to play as the female lead in the flick. The makers of the movie are in a plan to rope in this ‘Mahanati’ actress. The information has to come yet. Let us wait for the official information.

If Keerthy Suresh has given an opportunity to act with Mahesh Babu, will she accepts the project? Why not, she would jump with joy, right! Most of the heroines would love to work with Mahesh Babu and we think Keerthy Suresh is no exception. She is one of the most talented actresses in the south and it has been proved with her stellar performance in Mahanati. She has done a wonderful job and did 100% justice to her role. Keerthy Suresh lived in the role and she has won National Award as well.

On the professional front, the shooting of Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming movie, ‘Miss India’ has come to an end. Andhala Rakshashi fame Naveen Chandra is the male lead in the movie and debutant Narendranath is helming the project. Mahesh Koneru is the producer of the film.

Mahesh Babu has tasted success with the film, ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’. Rashmika Mandanna acted opposite Mahesh Babu. F2 director Anil Ravipudi directed the film and it turned out as a blockbuster.

