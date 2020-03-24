On the professional front, Nithiin has got a decent hit with the film, Bheeshma after a very long time. Rashmika Mandanna played opposite Nithiin and the chemistry between both of them was simply superb! Nithiin will be seen in Rang De.

On the other hand, it is all known knowledge that the marriage of Nithiin and Shalini has been fixed on April 15 and the wedding has been planned in Dubai. But, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, sources close to them say that the wedding will be postponed. As of now, there is no official information about this. Let us wait and see whether the marriage will be postponed or will be held in a private manner.

Filmstars Sivakumar and his sons Suriya and Karthi have donated Rs 10 lakh to Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) workers who have lost their livelihood due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.