HYDERABAD: Tollywood young hero, Nithiin has donated Rs. 10 lakh fund to Telangana CMO and another Rs. 10 lakh fund to Andhra Pradesh CMO for the equipment needed to fight against coronavirus. Nithiin became the first Tollywood hero to donate money for a noble cause.
On the professional front, Nithiin has got a decent hit with the film, Bheeshma after a very long time. Rashmika Mandanna played opposite Nithiin and the chemistry between both of them was simply superb! Nithiin will be seen in Rang De.
On the other hand, it is all known knowledge that the marriage of Nithiin and Shalini has been fixed on April 15 and the wedding has been planned in Dubai. But, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, sources close to them say that the wedding will be postponed. As of now, there is no official information about this. Let us wait and see whether the marriage will be postponed or will be held in a private manner.
Filmstars Sivakumar and his sons Suriya and Karthi have donated Rs 10 lakh to Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) workers who have lost their livelihood due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
FEFSI has released a statement requesting the celebs from film industry who are in a position to donate, can contribute to help the daily wage workers in the industry.
RK Selvamani, the president of FEFSI, said that, "There will be a huge loss, but we should stand united on this issue. We care about our workers more than anything. We request all technicians and producers to respect our decision and cancel all their shoots from March 19," read their statement.
After Suriya and Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan has donated amount for those who have lost their livelihood.
