HYDERABAD: Film stars will be busy with their jam packed shooting schedules and it is very hard for them to take time out of their busy schedule to spend some quality time with their near and dear. But, due to COVID-19, all the shootings have been stopped and the film stars are enjoying in different ways during their self quarantine period. Tollywood and Bollywood celebrities are trying to utilize this period in the most productive manner.

Manchu Manoj, the son of Mohan Babu shared a beautiful video on his Twitter. In the video, we could see Mohan Babu doing service to his wife. He quoted the video as, ‘Dear men, this is your chance to give them back what they deserve, make a video and share your lovely quarantine moment with hastag #MyQuaratineTime and prove that we can enjoy staying at home too’.