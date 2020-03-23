HYDERABAD: Janata Curfew, a noble initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight against the spread of deadly Coronavirus was successful. Everyone observed Janata Curfew on March 22nd from 7 am to 9 pm and in Telangana till 6 am Monday (March 23nd). People also clapped at 5 pm to express their solidarity for those who are working hard to combat Coronavirus. Just have a look at the south celebrities how they have come out and clapped for the real heroes.

Nagarjuna took to his Twitter and posted as, ‘Incredible! How India united to fight against corona virus.’