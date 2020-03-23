HYDERABAD: Janata Curfew, a noble initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight against the spread of deadly Coronavirus was successful. Everyone observed Janata Curfew on March 22nd from 7 am to 9 pm and in Telangana till 6 am Monday (March 23nd). People also clapped at 5 pm to express their solidarity for those who are working hard to combat Coronavirus. Just have a look at the south celebrities how they have come out and clapped for the real heroes.
Nagarjuna took to his Twitter and posted as, ‘Incredible! How India united to fight against corona virus.’
Upasana Konidela took to her Twitter and posted a video of Ram Charan clapping.
Tamil director Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara clapped their hands for all the heroes out there.
Jr.NTR along with his son rang the bell and clapped. He tweeted that, ‘Salute to all our brothers and sisters in healthcare and emergency services, who are selflessly leading this fight against COVID-19’.
Allu Arjun and his family also clapped at 5 pm yesterday. He posted a photo on his Instagram.
Pawan Kalyan also took to his Twitter account and rang bell to express his gratitude towards those who are working tirelessly to fight against Coronavirus.