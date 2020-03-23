HYDERABAD: Tollywood actress Anushka Shetty has etched her name on the walls of Telugu cinema. The ‘Baahubali’ actress is very special for Telugu audience and she is one of the stars who never steps back to experiment with her roles. Be it a commercial film or a lady-oriented movie, she leads the story and she has that power to captivate all and sundry with her strong acting skills.

Anushka Shetty is synonymous with lady-oriented films. With the film, Arundati she has set a new trend in Tollywood and later acted in other women-centric films like Rudramadevi and Bhaagmathie. Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Nishabdham where she will be seen as the main lead.

Now, the latest buzz is that Anushka is likely to act in a biopic. Director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is reportedly in talks with Anushka Shetty for a new biopic which is going to be made on the life history of Bangalore Nagaratnamma. She was a devadasi, a singer and a saint. She sang many javalis and slokas of Mukundamala apart from Tyagaraja’s compositions. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is keen on portraying her on the celluloid. One only hopes this piece of news turns out to be true and Sweety’s fans will have yet another memorable role from her to cherish.

On the professional front, Anushka is keeping her fingers crossed over the soon-to-be-released Nishabdham. The movie is being released in Telugu, Tamil and English. Madhavan, Anjali, Subbaraju and Shalini Panday are among the main cast. The film is slated for a 2nd April , 2020 release.

