HYDERABAD: We all know the impact that the film, Arundati has created in south Indian film industry. Anushka played the lead role in the film and she has done justice for her role. Everyone sang praises for Anushka’s performance in the movie. Kodi Ramkrishna is the captain of the ship and the film turned as a blockbuster. After Arundati, Anushka was called as ‘Jejamma’ and she is one of the phenomenal actresses in the south.

Anushka attended cash programme which airs on Etv as a part of promotions of her upcoming film, Nishabdham. Subbaraju, Avasarala Srinivas and Hemanth Madhukar attended the show. In the show, Anushka revealed some interesting facts. Anushka thanked Puri Jagannadh and Nagarjuna for giving her a wonderful opportunity to act in the film, ‘Super’ and recollected that how everyone supported her during the shooting of the film.

She added that she doesn’t know how to dance at that time but the makers of the film told that she can practice and take her own time. Later, Anushka broke into tears and told that it would have been nice if Kodi Rama Krishna was alive. The ‘Baahubali’ actress told that she misses him a lot.

