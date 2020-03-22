HYDERABAD: The entire nation is observing Janata Curfew today, (March 22), as Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to follow it so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All the celebrities took to their social media and posted videos in support of Modi’s Janata Curfew.

South super star, Rajinikanth also posted a video requesting the people to stay home on Sunday to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak as the country is approaching to stage 3 (community transmission). The Twitter removed the video of Rajinikanth as it is giving misinformation and it is against the rules of Twitter.

His tweet reads as, ‘With the Prime Minister calling for Janata Curfew on March 22nd, India prepares to avoid crucial stage 3 community transmission of corona virus in the country. Italy tried implementing similar nationwide curfew to prevent stage 3, but due to the lack of support from citizens, the efforts failed, resulting in the death of thousands of people to the pandemic’.

He further tweeted that, ‘We don't want such a crisis in India and I urge everyone to rise to the occasion and participate in the Janata Curfew by strictly staying indoors and practising social-distancing. In these crucial times, let us also remember and thank the selfless service of all the doctors, nurses and medical workers by participating in the nationwide appreciation and prayers at 5 pm tomorrow’.

