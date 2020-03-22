HYDERABAD: The festival ‘Ugadi’ is going to be celebrated very soon and TV channels come up with special programmes. ‘Babu Gari Intlo Butta Bojanam’ is one such programme which has been aired on popular Zee TV. The programme is full of fun and all the contestants who have participated in the show performed with much grace.
Anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj performed a special song from the film ‘Mahanati’ and truly she stole the show. She won accolades from everyone for her performance. The comedians performed skits. Nagababu’s daughter Niharika also made everyone go gaga over her with her rap singing skills. She sang, ‘Oh my dady song’ and it was fabulous.
Pradeep Machiraju and Ravi hosted the show. Finally, the sweety of Tollywood, Anushka stood as the cynosure of the show. The dance masters performed special skits and enthralled audiences.